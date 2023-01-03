New Year, new You. Or, if you're anything like me, you gave up making resolutions a long time ago.

When I spoke to people in Belfast about what they plan to do or not, there was the usual mix of losing weight, spending less, earning more, cutting down on alcohol as well as a general desire just to be happier.

And it's that positivity which life coach Doreen Ritchie says we should try and harness.

"People really nowadays should be thinking more about making themselves happier on a daily basis," she said.

"And that's not selfish. It's putting your oxygen mask on before you help somebody else and really trying to look at things a wee bit more with a more positive bias.

"We see the news every night and it's so negative, it's really hard to stop taking that on board. But I really think we need to be grateful for what we do have.

"Grateful for your health if you have it, and actually try and praise or congratulate yourself on your successes and stop beating yourself about any failures."

She added that after the pandemic, people's priorities have shifted.

"People have actually come around to care more about other people," Doreen said.

"I think that they've also been a lot more introspective about their lives over the last two or three years.

"So because we were off and because people weren't working, they did have time to think what their priorities were and figure out that they want to do something different with their lives."

Doreen thinks that change is feeding into things like New Year's resolutions.

"You hear people saying I want to be kinder or, you know, I want to be nicer to people, rather than I want to lose three stone, although we can still get out and do that if we want.

"People have been able to see that working from home has actually been very beneficial for them.

"They've decided that they would prefer to have more time with their families, more time to be flexible with their lives. And I mean, I think that's only a good thing."

So does Doreen set herself any New Year's resolutions?

"No, no, no," she shared adamantly. "But I do set an intention every morning.

"I say to myself 'today I'm going to be calm' or 'today I'm going to do this', or 'today I'm going to try and do something specific'.

"I take five minutes before I actually get up out of bed every day and then at the end of the week you've had a week when you were calm and more in control and and so on."

So on that note, and like Doreen, I'll make a change, even if it's just a resolution to get the Christmas tree down by the end of the week.

