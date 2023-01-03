Play Brightcove video

The parents of a pregnant woman who was murdered in her home before Christmas have paid an emotional tribute to their late daughter.

Natalie McNally, 32, was stabbed to death at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on 18 December.

She was 15 weeks pregnant.

Police are yet to apprehend a suspect captured on CCTV in the area that evening.

Natalie's mother Bernie and father Noel told UTV: "She was so happy and content and she was so delighted when she was going to be a mummy, she was just so happy.

"I've never seen her as content in my life."

Two arrests have been made in the police investigation but no one has yet been charged.

Natalie's father says he has a message for whoever is responsible.

He said: "He can't imagine what he's done to our family, we are absolutely devastated.

"Could he maybe just find it in his heart to give himself into the police and tell us why?

"We can't think of any reason whatsoever why he would have killed her... there's no reason on this earth Natalie would've done anything to deserve what she got.

"We want to know why and would he just please, please give himself up to the police."

