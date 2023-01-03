A teenager has been charged with rape as part of an investigation into "serious sexual offending" in Northern Ireland.

The 17-year-old boy is accused of two counts of rape and one count of attempted rape, the PSNI said.

The charges relate to an inquiry into serious sexual offending which began in September 2021.

The youth is expected to appear at Armagh Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

As is usual procedure, all charges are due to be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

