£180,000 worth of drugs found in east Belfast

Police have seized £180,000 worth of drugs from a house in east Belfast.

Suspected class A, B and C controlled drugs were taken from a property on the Beersbridge Road on 30 December 2022.

A 45-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were arrested and questioned on suspicion of a number of offences.

They were later released pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Oonagh Ryan said: "This seizure is a significant quantity of harmful drugs together with a range of other drugs paraphernalia.

"We are determined to remove illegal drugs from our community, arrest those suspected to be involved in the drug supply chain and put them before the courts.

"Those involved in the supply and distribution of illegal and unregulated drugs, exploit some of the most vulnerable members of communities across Northern Ireland for money to support their lifestyle.

"They do not care about the impact on the user, their family, friends or the Health Service."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.