Detectives are investigating an armed robbery at an off-licence in the Antrim Road area of Newtownabbey.

On Tuesday evening, police received reports that a man entered an off-licence store demanding money armed with a spray that he claimed was acid.

He proceeded to tie the staff member's hands together with a cable tie before running off in the direction of Farmley Road.

Police said: "A sum of money was stolen and while there were no reports of any injuries, this must have been a frightening ordeal for this staff member.“I am appealing to anyone who has information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area around that time or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1579 of 03/01/23.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the man matching the description in the Antrim Road area. He was described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, overweight and aged in his late 40s or early 50s."

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.

