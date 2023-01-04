Five arrests have been made following a report a car failed to stop for Gardaí in Donegal and crossed over the border into Strabane.

The white Toyota Aqua failed to stop for An Garda Síochána in the Lifford Bridge area at around 12.10am, and drove off towards Strabane. Police in Strabane observed the car heading towards Newtownstewart which failed to stop for police again and they successfully deployed a stinger device, which stopped the car on Beltany Road in Omagh.

The driver, aged 16 years old, was arrested on suspicion of driving-related offences, including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, driving when unfit through drink or drug, dangerous driving, going equipped for theft, and driving without a licence.

The four teenage passengers, aged between 15 and 18 years old, were arrested on suspicion of offences including going equipped for theft.

All five teenagers remain in custody at this time.

Gardí said: "These arrests are as a result of good work of local officers in Strabane and Tactical Support Group colleagues."As enquiries continue, police have encouraged anyone who captured dash cam footage of a white Toyota Aqua, from around midnight, being driven between Lifford Bridge and Beltany Road in Omagh to call 101 and quote reference number 13 of 04/01/23.You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

