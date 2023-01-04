Play Brightcove video

Natalie McNally was on a newspaper front page once before.

It was when Armagh won the Sam Maguire in 2002.

Two decades on, her cousin Gemma Doran, who was with her on the day of the All-Ireland victory, cannot believe the reason why Natalie has again made headlines.

The 32-year-old was stabbed to death in her home one week before Christmas 2022, while 15 weeks pregnant.

The tragedy rocked the community, and although two arrests were made in the aftermath, nobody has been charged with her murder.

Natalie and Gemma make headlines while celebrating Armagh's Senior Gaelic Football All-Ireland win in 2002.

The New Year's resolution of her friends and family?

To find out how and why the vibrant young woman was killed.

I interviewed her devastated parents, Bernie and Noel, in their home this week.

Childhood best friends Gemma and Jayne were next to speak up.

"She grew up to be such an activist, but when she was a kid, she would make posters and go and protest the circus, she was always protesting something," said Jayne Doran, who knew her since the pair were aged just four.

"She did find her voice," said cousin Gemma. "Although petite and almost fairy-like, Natalie made sure that she was heard."

They are her voice now, while another cousin, Ellen Toner, also wrote to politicians.

Ellen's call to arms was answered - MLAs will join a silent vigil for Natalie at Stormont at 2pm on Thursday.

The search for Natalie's killer continues.

