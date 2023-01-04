Three adults and two children have escaped injury after being threatened by an armed gang in Drumaness.

Police say three masked men armed with a suspected handgun entered a house on Shanvally Way on Monday evening.

A small safe, a purse and a sum of cash was taken by the men who then, it is believed, fled on foot through an alleyway leading onto the Newcastle Road.

Some of the items were later recovered from a bin at Ross Mill Avenue in west Belfast.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information, who witnessed the incident, or who captured dash-cam footage on the Newcastle Road around the time of the incident, to contact them at Ardmore station on 101, quoting reference number 1549 03/01/23.

They would also ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in Ross Mill Avenue area recently to get in touch.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

