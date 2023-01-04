A man was threatened with metal bars and had his car stolen after he was lured by a fake call for help at a roadside in Country Antrim.

The victim, a driver of a silver BMW, had stopped to assist a woman with flashing hazard lights in the Quarterlands Road area in Dunrod, on Tuesday.

He was then approached by two men with metal bars, police said.

The car was found on fire a short time later on the Ballycolin Road in Dunmurry.

Police have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the hijacking, saw the car or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 03/01/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.