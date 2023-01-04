The Public Health Agency has said that flu and respiratory illnesses are likely to increase in the coming weeks.

It comes as the Royal College of Emergency Medicine warned that pressures in emergency departments in Northern Ireland are getting worse every week.

The Northern Trust urgently appealed for staff to come in and help on Tuesday night and Wednesday at Antrim Area and Causeway Hospital.

The PHA has now appealed to the public including children to come forward for flu and Covid-19 vaccines, as well as keeping up with good hand hygiene.

Evidence shows that the flu vaccine for children can provide direct protection to them and will also reduce the amount of flu circulating, thus providing indirect protection for older people and individuals with underlying health conditions.

Dr Joanne McClean, Director of Public Health at the PHA said: “Group A streptococcus usually results in a relatively mild illness. Rarely, when the bacteria get into blood it can cause a more serious illness referred to as invasive Group A streptococcal infection.

"Having a viral infection such as flu at the same time as Group A streptococcal infection increases the risk of developing the more serious invasive disease.

"The flu vaccine reduces the risk of having flu and group A Strep infections at the same time. The PHA strongly recommends children who are eligible get the flu vaccine – it’s the best way to protect them from serious illness.

"The flu vaccine for children has an excellent safety record, this includes the nasal spray given to school-aged children and pre-schoolers, which has been given to millions of children in the UK and worldwide.

“Following some simple steps can help protect children, minimise the spread of illness in education and childcare settings and protect wider communities. If your child is unwell and has a fever, they should stay home from school or nursery until they feel better and the fever has resolved.

“Good hand and respiratory hygiene is also key, so practice regular handwashing with soap and warm water. Catching coughs and sneezes in tissues then binning them is another simple way to help stop illness from spreading and make sure to wash your hands afterwards."

Adults with symptoms of a respiratory infection are encouraged to stay at home and avoid contact with other people.

Resting, drinking plenty of fluids and taking paracetamol or ibuprofen will ease your symptoms and help you recover. If you are concerned about your symptoms or they are getting worse contact your GP and in an emergency dial 999.

