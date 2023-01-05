A man has been charged after cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 was seized in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim.

The discovery was made when a car was searched on 30 December.

The 37-year-old is charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A controlled drug, obstruction and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday 6 January.