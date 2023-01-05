Three police officers have been assaulted in a hospital in the latest of a spate of 'shameful' attacks.

It comes as the PSNI reveal that 17 officers were assaulted during December across the Newry, Mourne and Down area.

In the latest attack at Daisy Hill Hospital, police say a man lashed out at officers with two bitten while another was punched in the face.

Meanwhile, in one weekend in December, six constables were punched, kicked and headbutted with some needing to take time off work due to their injuries.

District Commander, Superintendent Norman Haslett has spoken out to condemn each attack describing them as "shameful and unacceptable".

"In what other job would this happen? These are men and women who are working hard to keep their communities safe and this is how they are treated?" he said.

"While we come to work knowing we could be faced with difficult and dangerous situations, it is completely unacceptable that our officers should be assaulted and verbally berated in the most shocking ways for simply doing their jobs."

On the Daisy Hill Hospital attack, he said the assaults were 'unacceptable'.

"This was a particularly nasty assault. Two officers were bitten on the leg and one punched in the face, blood was also spat into the faces of two officers," said Superintendent Haslett.

"Our officers were seen by medical staff and, thankfully, their injuries were not more serious and they feel well enough to remain on duty.

"But it highlights our message that all assaults on emergency service workers - be that a nurse, doctor, paramedic or police officer - are serious offences and there are serious consequences. Six people have been charged to court already and risk jail time for these assaults in December. And a man has been reported to the Public Prosecution Service following this hospital attack on three counts of assault on police and criminal damage.

"Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and will not be tolerated."

