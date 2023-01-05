Two men have been arrested after a "reprehensible" and "dangerous" ramming in Newtownhamilton.

At approximately 1.40 am on Thursday morning, police stopped a vehicle which was driving erratically in the Flagstaff Road area of Cloughoge. Despite stopping briefly, the vehicle repeatedly rammed two patrol vehicles.

Three officers were injured, one of whom required treatment in hospital.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including driving with excess alcohol and driving whilst disqualified.A 30-year-old man was also arrested on a number of offences including causing danger to road users and possession of class B and class C controlled substance.

Both remain in police custody at this time.

In a statement police said: “Our police officers work tirelessly at all hours of the day and night on behalf of the community to keep the community safe.

"This type of behavior is dangerous and reprehensible and it needs to stop. I wish the officers who have been injured as a result a speedy recovery."

Police have also appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference 103 of 05/01/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.