A silent vigil is being held later today for Natalie McNally who was killed in her home last on 18 December.

MLA's will gather at Stormont at 2pm to remember Miss McNally and all victims of gender-based violence.She was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of the murder.

In a statement, First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill said: “The brutal murder of Natalie McNally has sent shock waves through the community in Lurgan and further afield.

“Her death is the latest in the long and terrible number of murders inflicted on women and is a dark reflection of the misogyny that continues to permeate much of our society and culture.

“As political representatives, we have a duty to show our support, sympathy and solidarity for Natalie, for her family and for the many victims of gender-based violence.

“We have a responsibility to stand against this violence. There should be zero tolerance of gender-based violence but also of the culture and attitudes that drive and normalise this violence. "

Appealing to her killer this week, Natalie's parents Bernie and Noel said: "He can't imagine what he's done to our family

"Could he not find it in his heart to give himself into the police?"

