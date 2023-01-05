Fifteen passengers had to be evacuated from a burning bus in Donegal after it caught fire in transit from Letterkenny to Dublin.

A witness says the fire occurred at Dry Arch Roundabout outside Letterkenny just before 9.00pm on Thursday.

The driver also made it to safety from the bus.

In a statement Bus Éireann said: "All 15 passengers on board our Expressway coach from Letterkenny to Dublin were safely evacuated after a fire broke out.

"This is an exceptionally rare occurrence in our fleet and will be thoroughly investigated.

"We’d like to thank the emergency services, our driver and passengers for their rapid and effective response.

The bus on fire outside Letterkenny. Credit: Clare McCahill

"Passengers have been accommodated to continue their journey to Dublin on another vehicle."Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty also thanked the emergency services.

In a tweet, he said: "Shocking scenes from Letterkenny as Bus Eireann bus goes on fire. Thankfully reports are that no one has been injured and once again well done to our emergency services."

