Play Brightcove video

McNally Vigil

A vigil will be held outside Stormont later for Natalie McNally who was murdered in Lurgan last month. Sinn Féin vice-President Michelle O'Neill invited MLA's to show support for Natalie's family and all victims of gender based violence. Despite appeals for information nobody has been charged over her killing.

Pope funeral

Archbishops Eamon Martin and Dermot Farrell will represent the country later at the funeral of the former Pope Benedict who died last Saturday at the age of 95. The current pope Francis will oversee the procession.

Hospital pressures

The Ulster Hospital has restricted the number of people allowed into its emergency department to maximise space for other patients attending. It comes as the number of patients waiting in A&E hits a record high in hospitals here. The Trust has asked for patients to be accompanied by one adult only.

Election Deadline

The Northern Ireland Secretary has invited Stormont leaders to engage in fresh talks next Wednesday. Chris Heaton-Harris has asked the main parties to attend a meeting next Wednesday. If a new executive is not formed in two weeks time, the Government could call a snap Assembly election by April the 13th.

Want aquick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.