When do you take your Christmas decorations down?

Do you ditch the tinsel in that period between Christmas and New Year when no one really knows what day it is? Or do you let tradition dictate when to de-Christmas your home?

Well if you opt for the latter - then you need to be thinking about packing away your baubles and fairy lights NOW!

According to Christian tradition you should be taking down Christmas trees and decorations on the Twelfth Night of Christmas, the Eve of Epiphany.

Christian groups disagree about whether that is the 5th or 6th January.

Superstition says that if decorations are left up beyond the twelfth night, they should stay up all year or bad luck will befall your home (something do with tree spirits living in decorations and them needing to be released in time for fair weather or harvests would suffer bad luck).

But of course the other big question is what do you do with your tree? Well it seems donkeys and Christmas trees go together like turkey and ham.

Give a donkey a Christmas tree and they will eat all the pine needles that they can, as well as the softer branches and even strip all the bark off it. And it's good for them.

Robert Wallace from Kinedale Donkeys in Balynahinch told me: "It gives the donkeys a bit of enrichment and there's a lot of vitamin C in fir trees.

"Once a donkey has finished with the tree it can be mulched or chipped and used for bedding.

"And not just the donkeys, but goats, sheep and most herbivores. Generally speaking, if they enjoy grass, they will enjoy roughage and anything that's fibrous."

Chris Gourly from the charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful says recycling or reusing your Christmas tree impacts the environment too.

"An improperly disposed of real Christmas tree will likely end up in landfill and will produce dangerous methane gases which then contribute to climate change," he said.

"And the discarded plastic Christmas tree will end up in landfill and will sit there for hundreds of years."

The responsible (and cost-saving) thing to do is to reuse your tree next year. But if you can't then recycle it.

Your local council will have details of where you can recycle your trees.

Or why not continue to spread a bit of Christmas joy by repurposing your tree and donating it to a local farm, sanctuary or zoo?

All you need to do now is decide when to take it down - decisions, decisions!

(You could always de-Christmas your home the Dolly Parton way. She leaves her tree up until after her birthday on 19th January. And don't worry- the donkeys will still take the tree then.)

