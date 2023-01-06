The Health Department says the Covid-19 pandemic is continuing to "cast a long shadow" amid "extreme pressure" on the health service.

Northern Ireland has seen a significant increase in coronavirus infections in the community in December, a statement said.

It said hospitals have seen a large increase in the number of patients with confirmed Covid-19.

"The Covid-19 pandemic continues to cast a long shadow over our health service and wider society in Northern Ireland," the statement said.

"Both Covid-19 and flu are among the factors contributing to the extreme and ongoing pressures on health and social care."

As of Thursday there were 374 in-patients with confirmed Covid-19 in hospitals here, compared to 226 on 5 December.

The 374 total represents 11% of occupied beds in Northern Ireland hospitals, the department said.

"For a significant number of these patients, COVID-19 will not be the principal reason for their ill-health and hospitalisation," the statement went on.

"However, infection with the virus can impact on patient condition and recovery, as well as the management of their care."

The department says anyone who is eligible for Covid-19 and flu vaccination and has not yet got their jabs is "strongly encouraged to do so".

It went on: "The potential for hospital acquired infection is heightened when Covid-19 rates increase in the community.

"This is another reason why timely discharge from hospital is important for patients who are medically fit to leave.

"It is also vital to keep following public health advice on preventing the spread of all respiratory infections.

"Anyone with symptoms of a respiratory infection and a high temperature should stay at home and should avoid contact with other people and must not visit others in health and social care settings."

