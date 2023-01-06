A 37-year-old man has denied being a drug dealer after £100,000 worth of cocaine was found in Mallusk.

Daryl Patton appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday via videolink.

The court heard that Patton was watching YouTube videos in a parked car on the Mallusk Road on 30 December when police questioned him.

When asked his reasons for being there at 7.30pm he changed his story three times, the court heard.

The court heard that Patton refused to get out of the car and that when he did, he locked it before running from police.

Police broke the window of the Volkswagen Passat and seized £100k worth of suspected cocaine from the passenger seat.

The cocaine was found in two blocks, each weighing 1.1 kilos.

The court heard Patton, of Dorchester Avenue in Newtownabbey, handed himself into police a number of days later and produced a pre-prepared statement.

In it, Patton said he drove to the playing fields in Mallusk to relax and watch YouTube videos after falling out with his partner.

Patton said he believes he is being set up and denied being a drug dealer, locking the car and of being part of an organised crime group.

A detective told the court that Patton said that "he had never seen the blocks of cocaine before and his fingerprints and DNA would not be on them".

Patton is facing four charges including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A controlled drug, obstruction and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Patton was remanded in custody to appear again on 3 February.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.