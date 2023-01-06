Detectives from the PSNI's Legacy Investigations Branch have charged a man with causing an explosion and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.

Police said the charges are connected to a bomb explosion on New Street in Randalstown on 25 November 1990.

The 53-year-old been charged with causing an explosion and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.