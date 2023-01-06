Police hunting the killer of Natalie McNally have been searching areas close to her home in Lurgan.

The PSNI said detectives also went to a business property in the Armagh and Craigavon area on Thursday as part of their investigation.

Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, Co Armagh, on 18 December.

Police have made two arrests but no-one has been charged.

On Thursday, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness, leading the investigation, said his main line of inquiry was that Ms McNally, 32, was killed by someone she knew and was comfortable allowing into her home.

Mr McGuinness also said he did not think there was a risk to other women in the area.

On Friday, a PSNI spokesman said: "Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally are carrying out searches of the Silverwood Green area in Lurgan as part of the ongoing investigation.

"Detectives attended a business property in Armagh and Craigavon yesterday to carry out inquiries as part of the investigation."

Police said earlier in the week that they believe they have recovered the weapon used in the murder.

A silent vigil for Ms McNally, at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, was held on Thursday.

