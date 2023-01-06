Police are increasingly concerned for the well-being of 39-year-old C Brady who has been reported missing from north Belfast.He was last seen in the Skegoniel area at around 5.30pm on Thursday, January 5.

It is believed that he may be travelling in a silver Toyota Yaris vehicle, with the registration FFZ 5221 and it is believed that he may have travelled in the direction of Larne.

Police said: "Mr Brady is described as being of heavy build and 6' 3" tall. He is described as having short, light brown hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses and is believed to have been wearing jeans, a blue or black t-shirt, grey trainers and a black jacket when last seen.""Anyone with any information which may help to locate Mr Brady is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1684 of 5/1/23.

