WATCH: Mark Gibson from Post Office NI explains how it will work.

Vouchers for the £600 energy payment will start arriving at Northern Ireland households on 16 January.

The Post Office says this applies for anyone who is not receiving the payment via direct debit.

The vouchers will go to around half a million people who use electricity pre-payment meters or pay their electricity bills quarterly.

They will be redeemable for cash up until the end of March at any Post Office branch in Northern Ireland.

"It’s going to be fairly simple,” Mark Gibson from Post Office NI told UTV.

“Half a million will be paid the voucher. Those that already pay by direct debit will have that put directly into their bank account, those that don’t will receive the voucher by post.

"That will start landing on their doormat from Monday 16 January.”

