A missing pup has been rescued and returned to its owner in Newcastle.

Eight-month-old Nova hadn't been seen in just over a week after going missing in Tollymore Forest Park.

However thanks to the work of a rescue team, he has been saved and is now in the safe arms of his owner.

The team says there were "smiles all round" as Nova made it safely to shore.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.