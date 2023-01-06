Play Brightcove video

McNally investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan have issued a fresh appeal for information. Police say they believe they have recovered the weapon used in the killing.

A senior detective said his main line of inquiry was that the 32-year-old was killed by someone she knew. Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home last month. On Thursday, a vigil was held at Stormont yesterday in her memory.

Bus fire in Co Donegal

An investigation is underway after a bus caught fire in Letterkenny in county Donegal on Thursday night.

Fifteen Passengers were rescued and the driver also made it to safety from the bus. It's understood nobody was injured.

Hospital pressures

Hospital staff have issued a desperate plea to patients to leave hospital within 48 hours of discharge to make room for sick patients waiting in emergency departments.

It comes as Trusts are forced to postpone some elective procedures due to pressures while waiting times for cancer treatment have become the worst on record according to one cancer charity.

Abandoned bunnies

Thirteen white bunnies have been found abandoned in a cardboard box by the roadside in County Armagh. A passer-by made the discovery and reported it to the USPCA. The charity says the bunnies are now in good health and condemned those responsible.

Reduction in fuel prices

A reduction in fuel prices last month should have been far bigger according to the RAC. They decreased by around 6p per litre in November.

The RAC claim that wholesale prices mean a litre of petrol and diesel should have been around 11p and 14p cheaper by the end of 2022.

