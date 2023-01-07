A 53 year old man, who lives in County Donegal, has been charged in connection with a 1990 bomb explosion in Randalstown. Eamonn O'Boyle, a businessman from Derrybeg in Gweedore, has been charged with causing an explosion and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life. The charges relate to an explosion on New Street at a garage in the town on November 25th 1990.

The accused, who appeared before Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link, indicated he understood the charges. Mr O'Boyle was arrested at Belfast International Airport on Friday night. His solicitor questioned the forensic evidence and argued contamination was possible. Peter Corrigan, from Phoenix Law, said there was no continuity with the forensic exhibits. A detective from the Legacy Investigations' Branch told the court he could connect Eamonn O'Boyle with the charges. DCI Mark Brown said that 40 minutes before the explosion the accused was driving a car away from the scene that was stopped by the RUC and UDR at a joint checkpoint. He said traces of explosive substances were found and that both driver and passenger gave differing accounts of where they were going. The court was told that after the explosion, at 11pm, a UDR patrol spotted Eamonn O'Boyle exchanging clothes with someone in a Toomebridge carpark. The man with him in the car that night was later arrested and subsequently sentenced to 12 years. The court heard detectives tried to detain Mr O'Boyle but that he wasn't at home and it was believed he had gone on the run. Gardai put allegations to him in 1994 but he didn't comment at the time. Eamonn O'Boyle legal team said there was no correlation between residue found and the explosion. District Judge Broderick said he was satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to connect the accused with the charges. Bailed was agreed, with Mr O'Boyle ordered to surrender his passport. The next hearing will be January 24th.

