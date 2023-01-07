Police investigating the murder of Natalie McNally have seized a car in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.

It has since been taken away for further examination.

The PSNI has also confirmed that detectives have carried out a number of house-to-house enquiries in the Lisburn area.

The searches come ahead of the three week anniversary of the murder of the 32 year old who was 15 weeks pregnant.

On Sunday, police will revisit the murder scene in a bid to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Police have made two arrests but no-one has been charged.A 32-year-old man arrested on December 19 was released unconditionally and is no longer a suspect.

A second man detained on December 21, also 32, has been released on police bail for further inquiries.

Earlier this week detectives said the main line of inquiry was that Ms McNally was killed by someone she knew and was comfortable allowing into her home.

Officers have said they do not think there is a risk to other women in the area.

On Friday officers searched a number of areas close to Silverwood Green. They also went to a business property in the Armagh and Craigavon area.

On Saturday Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness, leading the investigation, said: “Tomorrow, Sunday January 8, will mark three weeks since Natalie, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was brutally murdered in her own home.

“Tomorrow our officers will be revisiting the scene. We will be speaking with motorists and pedestrians in a determined attempt to jog memories.

“This is just one part of an extensive investigation, in which we’ve already carried out hundreds of house-to-house inquiries and seized over 3,000 hours of CCTV footage.

“The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have left unimaginable heartache to a loving family, whose world has been turned upside down.

“Amidst their pain, Natalie’s devoted family have, somehow, found the strength to appeal publicly for anyone with information to do the right thing and speak up.

“And, likewise, we remain absolutely steadfast in our determination to bring the killer to justice.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.