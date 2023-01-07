Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Judith Hill has your headlines:

Randalstown bombing

A businessman living in County Donegal has been charged with a bomb blast in Randalstown over three decades ago.

A court heard that police allege the 53 year old man went on the run at the time, but his legal team question the forensic evidence and say the case should be discontinued

Natalie McNally

Police investigating the murder of Natalie McNally have seized a car from an address in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.

Detectives have also carried out a number of house to house enquiries in Lisburn.

Tomorrow, officers will revisit the scene of the 32 year old's murder in Silverwood Green in Lurgan in a bid - they say - to jog memories.

So far, detectives have made two arrests but no one has been charged.

Yesterday, police searched close to Natalie's home and at a business in the Armagh/ Craigavon area.

Pedestrian struck in Londonderry

A pedestrian was struck by a car in the centre of Londonderry last night.

The black Volkswagen Golf was stopped in the Magazine Street area after it was detected speeding.

It then made off, colliding with another car, as well as the City Walls before striking the pedestrian.

Rathlin ferry strikes

Rathlin Island ferry workers are on strike action today in a dispute over pay with the operator of the route.

The union Unite says employees' pay has been frozen for the last three years.

The service is operated by Rathlin Island Ferry Service Limited on behalf of the Department for Infrastructure.

The Union is calling on the Department to step in to help provide a pay increase.

WATCH: Brenda Stevenson from Unite the Union speaks to UTV:

