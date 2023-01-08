A man has been charged after four police officers were injured in a pursuit in east Belfast.

The 29-year-old has been charged with several offences, including four counts of aggravated vehicle-taking causing injury, failing to stop for police and three counts of aggravated vehicle-taking causing damage to another vehicle.

The short pursuit happened on Thursday evening, police said.

The accused is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday January 9.

