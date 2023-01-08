Play Brightcove video

Natalie McNally appeal

Police are set to return to the scene of Natalie McNally's murder in Lurgan in a fresh bid to glean information that could help bring her killer to justice.

The pregnant 32 year old was stabbed to death in her home three weeks ago this evening

Hate crime

Several families in Londonderry have been targeted in what police are treating as a sectarian hate crime.

Rocks were thrown at two houses with children inside in the Fountain area of the city last night.

The children were uninjured but have been shaken by the attack, which caused damaged to the property.

Police pursuit

Police have charged a 29 year old after a police pursuit in East Belfast on Thursday evening which resulted in four officers being injured.

The man will appear before Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with a number of offences including failing to stop for police and aggravated vehicle taking, causing injury and damage to another vehicle.

Ukraine

The Ukrainian community have celebrated their traditional Orthodox Christmas this weekend with a thanksgiving event in north Belfast.

Organisers say they want to thank the community here for welcoming them and helping them integrate into life in Northern Ireland.

However they say it's crucial the support continues.

GAA

Ulster Champions Glen are through to their first ever All Ireland club final.

The Maghera club beat Moycullen 0-12 to 1-11 at Croke Park this afternoon.

