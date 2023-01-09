Play Brightcove video

Police have released CCTV footage showing the moments before and after a "brutal and unprovoked" attack which led to the death of a vulnerable homeless man.

It comes as two men were jailed on Monday after pleading pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Piotr Krowka in Maghera in 2018.

Detectives described the 37-year-old, originally from Poland, as "an innocent man who posed no threat or danger whatsoever".

Caolan Johnston and Adrian Kozak have been jailed for the killing of Piotr Krowka.

Adrian Kozak, aged 22, and 21-year-old Caolan Johnston, were teenagers when they beat Mr Krowka to death.

Kozack, of Garvey Wood in Ballymena, was sent to prison for four years and Johnston, of The Fort, Maghera, was jailed for three years. The pair were ordered to serve the same time on licence.

Piotr Krowka was attacked in Maghera on the night of Saturday 31 March 2018.

Piotr Krowka

His body was discovered days later, on 3 April, inside a derelict property in the Glen Road area of the town.

Police say CCTV footage filmed before the attack shows Mr Krowka walking along Main Street in Maghera. He is followed by Adrian Kozak.

In footage after the attack, detectives said Caolan Johnston and Adrian Kozak are seen walking away, as they walk along Glen Road towards the junction of Upper Main Street.

Detective Inspector Davis said evidence gathered, including forensic evidence and CCTV footage, led to a guilty plea from both defendants.

“It was an unprovoked and violent attack, carried out by Adrian Kozak and Caolon Johnston, which resulted in the death of Piotr Krowka," a statement said.

"The results of the post mortem confirmed blunt force injuries to Piotr’s head, and other injuries to his body.

“Piotr was a vulnerable, homeless man – an innocent man who posed no threat or danger whatsoever.

“This was a sad and senseless loss of a life, and my thoughts – and that of the investigation team – are very much with the Krowka family.

“Kozak and Johnston had been out for the evening, socialising with a group of friends, before the attack took place.

“I hope that both these young men will come to understand the consequences of their actions on that night as they spend the next number of years in prison."

