Senior clinicians have been "approached and verbally abused in local supermarkets and on the streets" following the suspension of emergency surgery at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen, according to the Chief Executive of the Western Trust.

Neil Guckian made the comments during a special meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council on Monday.

He said a number of staff members had been "approached and verbally abused in local supermarkets and on the streets".

"These are experienced clinicians who have given their careers to the population of Fermanagh," Mr Guckian added.

"When people are singled out in the street because they aren't voicing disagreement with management. It's pretty poor, let's be honest."

Emergency surgery at the Fermanagh hospital was suspended on the 18th December 2022.

The Trust blames the move on staff shortages and says it's actively trying to recruit surgeons.

There have been a number of protests since the decision with the community outraged, as many fear it will become permanent.

Mr Guckian condemned the abuse and warned: "It would be an absolute travesty that hype over a clinical temporary change that has been successfully implemented would result in clinicians leaving the west".

The special meeting was held to update councillors on the current situation.

Sinn Féin Cllr Stephen McCann described the abuse as "appalling and disgusting" and said it's important it is called out immediately and should be stopped.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Western Health and Social Care Trust said: “We are aware of incidents where clinical staff have been approached and harassed publicly, both face-to-face and online, over siding with management regarding the SWAH.

"This is totally and wholly unacceptable and the Trust does not condone such behaviour.

"No HSC (Health and Social Care) staff, irrespective of their role, should be subjected to such behaviours."

Changes to services at SWAH are set to be put out for public consultation.

