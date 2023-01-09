Three men, accused of robbing an Amazon delivery driver, have been remanded into custody.

Thirty-two-year-old Aidan Magennis, his cousin Paul Patrick Magennis, 30, and 28-year-old Ryan Kelly appeared at Lisburn Magistrates' Court by videolink on Monday.

The men were jointly charged with two offences; robbery of Amazon parcels and possessing a knife on 6 January 2023.

In addition Aidan Magennis, from Broom Close in Dunmurry, was also charged with using disorderly behaviour at the Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH), two counts of assaulting police and two counts of criminal damage by spitting in a police cell van and by “stuffing a blanket down the toilet” in a police cell.

DC Faulkner said he believed he could connect the trio to each of the offences.

Aidan Magennis did not apply for bail and was remanded into custody. Paul Magennis, of no fixed abode and Ryan Kelly, from Cupar Street did apply to be released but DC Faulkner said that was objected to.

He told the court how the victim was delivering Amazon parcels in Broom Park in Dunmurry and had just gotten back into his van when a male, allegedly Ryan Kelly, got into the passenger seat.

“He told him to, 'get out', however the male held a knife to his face and screamed at him four or five time to, 'get the f*** out',” said the officer adding that as the driver was “in genuine fear of being hurt,” he got out but took the keys with him.

He sought refuge in a nearby shop but noticed another male at his van and when he went back a few minutes later, parcels had been stolen and there was empty packaging present.

A local resident reported seeing three males running past their house carrying a number of parcels and when police arrived at the scene they saw three males, allegedly the defendants, standing in the front room of a property on Broom Close.

DC Faulkner told the court when they went inside, the males ran out the back but had left a number of Amazon parcels in the house. The police spotted what they suspect is the same three males, in the neighbouring, empty property and that’s where the defendants were arrested.

He said police were concerned that a knife had been used to threaten the victim who has been left “traumatised” by the incident and although he conceded that Ryan Kelly has a clear record and could potentially be managed with conditions, Paul Magennis has a “range of convictions” so police were concerned about him committing further offences.

Paul Magennis’ defence counsel Sean O’Hare revealed that police are hunting a fourth male who was reportedly involved and argued that although he has a “fairly significant record” he could be freed to live with his uncle in west Belfast.

Mark Campbell, on behalf of Ryan Kelly, submitted that the evidence identifying him “may be open to challenge” and that while he awaits a VIPER police line up ID parade, he could be freed to live with his parents.

His application was adjourned and he was remanded into custody until Thursday to allow his parents to attend court and “step up” but District Judge Rosie Watters said she was refusing to free Paul Magennis given his “terrible record.”

Ryan Kelly is to appear again on 12 January while the Magennis cousins will appear again on 6 February.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.