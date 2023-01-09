Play Brightcove video

The MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart said she has every faith in the Police catching Natalie McNally’s killer.

He is still at large three weeks after the 32-year-old mother-to-be was found stabbed to death at her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan.

Police efforts to find him have been relentless.

On Sunday night, exactly three weeks, to the day she was killed, officers returned to the scene of what they called her brutal murder.

They stopped motorists and pedestrians in a fresh attempt to jog memories.

Floral tributes are still being left outside Natalie’s home - a reminder of how much she remains in people's thoughts

Detectives investigating the crime have already made hundreds of house-to-house inquiries. They’ve gathered more than three thousand hours of CCTV and dashcam footage, seized a vehicle in the Lisburn area and recovered the suspected murder weapon from Natalie’s home.

All they need is that vital piece of information which could lead them to the killer.

Identifying a suspect captured on CCTV footage the night she was murdered remains a priority for the police.

Her family and friends in their grief have already spoken of the need to catch the man who murdered her.

The DUP MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart renewed her appeal to people to come forward with any information which could help the investigation.

She said she had faith in the PSNI catching the person responsible.

“It's just horrendous to think what she experienced at the age of 32 and the last stages of her life. And it's important that we expose this individual and that they face the full rigours of the law.”

Detectives believe Natalie knew her killer.

Someone may know who that is and the police are hoping they will produce the evidence they need to make an arrest.

Carla Lockhart said, "I'm convinced the killer will be caught. The police are adamant and the family are adamant that this individual needs taken off our streets and that justice is done.

I would encourage people to watch the CCTV footage again. If you know anything about the individual in that footage, come forward to the PSNI. Someone somewhere knows who this killer and I would encourage them to do the right thing and to come forward".

While the murder investigation continues, the public has been reminded that Crimestoppers - which is independent of the police - has offered a 20 thousand pound reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

