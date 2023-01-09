Irish League side Glentoran have announced the signing of Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn on an 18 month deal from Scottish club Dundee.

The 35-year-old, has been capped 72 times for Northern Ireland and scored for his country during a famous victory over Ukraine at Euro 2016.

Glentoran currently sit sixth in the table after a run of two wins in their last nine league games and McGinn watched his new side lose 2-1 to rivals Linfield on Boxing day at the Oval.

The former Celtic player will help improve the Glens attack as star winger Conor McMenamin remains sidelined with a long term injury.

