Northern Ireland winger Niall McGinn puts pen to paper on 18 month Glentoran deal
Irish League side Glentoran have announced the signing of Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn on an 18 month deal from Scottish club Dundee.
The 35-year-old, has been capped 72 times for Northern Ireland and scored for his country during a famous victory over Ukraine at Euro 2016.
Glentoran currently sit sixth in the table after a run of two wins in their last nine league games and McGinn watched his new side lose 2-1 to rivals Linfield on Boxing day at the Oval.
The former Celtic player will help improve the Glens attack as star winger Conor McMenamin remains sidelined with a long term injury.
