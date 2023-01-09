Play Brightcove video

'Murder appeal'

Police hunting the killer of Natalie McNally have revisited the scene of her murder in Lurgan.

Officers stopped cars and spoke to pedestrians in the Silverwood Green area last night on the three week anniversary of her death.

Detectives hope they can jog memories of people who may have information to help identify the thirty two year old mother to be's killer.

'Police pursuit'

A man is to appear before Belfast Magistrates in connection with a police pursuit in East Belfast on Thursday evening which resulted in four officer being injured.

He is charged with a number of offences including failing to stop for police and aggravated vehicle taking causing injury and damage to another vehicle.

'Ukraine Christmas'

The Ukrainian community have celebrated their traditional Orthodox Christmas this weekend with a thanksgiving event in north Belfast.

Organisers say they want to thank the local community for welcoming them and integrating them into Northern Ireland.

However they say continued support is needed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.