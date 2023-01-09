Police hunting the killer of Natalie McNally have revisited the scene of her murder in Lurgan.

Officers stopped cars and spoke to pedestrians in the Silverwood Green area on Sunday night, which was the three week anniversary of her death.

Detectives hope they can jog memories of people who may have information to help identify the 32-year-old expectant mother's killer.

Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in Silverwood Green on December 18.

Police have made two arrests but no-one has been charged.

Officers investigating the murder seized a car from an address in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area on Saturday.

Police also carried out house-to-house inquiries in the Lisburn area on Saturday.

Last week detectives said the main line of inquiry was that Ms McNally was killed by someone she knew and was comfortable allowing into her home.

Officers have said they do not think there is a risk to other women in the area.

On Friday, officers searched a number of areas close to Silverwood Green. They also went to a business property in the Armagh and Craigavon area.

Police have appealed for help identifying a man captured on CCTV arriving at and leaving the street where Ms McNally lived on the night of the murder.

Officers believe they have recovered the weapon used in the murder.

