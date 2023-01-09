Play Brightcove video

Whether you like him, loathe him, or simply don’t care about him, everyone has an opinion on Prince Harry.

After yet another tell-all interview, this time with ITV’s Tom Bradby, public opinion for the Duke of Sussex in Northern Ireland does not appear to be greatly improved.

Back in 2018, just months before Harry and Meghan Markle married, the couple visited Belfast and Lisburn.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn in 2018

They didn’t however visit the village from which they were given their subsidiary titles, the Baron and Baroness of Kilkeel.

Despite that, they were met by crowds of adoring fans in Belfast.

The people loved them.

Five years on, the reaction is not so positive.

Despite leaks of the book in Spanish and many of the most shocking revelations already exposed, there is much anticipation for Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare”, which will be released on 10 January.

