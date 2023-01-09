Play Brightcove video

The Ukrainian community in Northern Ireland celebrated its traditional Orthodox Christmas this weekend with a thanksgiving event in north Belfast.

Organisers say they want to thank the community here for welcoming them and helping them integrate into life in Northern Ireland.

However they say it's crucial the support continues.

"Ukrainian people - they're strong, but without the support of different countries, without support from the local government, local organisations and ordinary people, we wouldn't be able to fight the war," said Victoria Kovtun.

"Hopefully with the support from Northern Ireland and other countries, Ukraine will win."

Tina Black, Lord Mayor of Belfast, said: "We need to see the support continue for as long as it is needed.

"I personally hope and pray that 2023 brings a brighter year for the Ukrainian community and those who want to return home at some point this year."

