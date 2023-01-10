A woman has been taken to hospital after suffering "substantial injuries to her face" during a robbery at a jewellers in the Abbey Centre in Newtownabbey.

Shortly after 9am on Tuesday a man entered the shop and asked to see a ring.

He then snatched the piece of jewellery before attacking the female member of staff and making off in the direction of Longlands Road.

The suspect was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey sweat top, a dark baseball cap and was carrying a dark coat.

He was also wearing a mask and gloves.

PSNI want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the attack, or who may have mobile phone footage.

