Two men and a woman have suffered serious injuries after they were attacked by masked men at a house in Ballymoney, Co Antrim.

Police said a gang of five armed with crowbar, sledgehammers and baseball bats carried out the attack in the Meadow View area on Monday evening.

The property and a vehicle parked outside it were also substantially damaged during the incident.

Police said the three occupants of the house who were assaulted were taken to hospital for treatment on their injuries.

The masked men fled towards Carnany Estate.

“This was a terrifying experience for the occupants of the property who all required medical treatment for their injuries," a police spokesperson said.

"Our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive."

Anyone with further information on the incident has been asked to come forward.

