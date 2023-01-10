Natalie McNally was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death at her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan on 18 December.

Just over three weeks after her death the search for the 32-year-old's killer is ongoing.

Below is a timeline of events:

MONDAY 19 DECEMBER

Emergency services are called to Natalie McNally's home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, at around 10pm.

She is pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 30s is arrested on suspicion of murder.TUESDAY 20 DECEMBER

Police officially name Natalie McNally as deceased. PSNI do not confirm the cause of her death, although they are treating it as suspicious.

The man arrested on Monday 19 December is released. WEDNESDAY 21 DECEMBER

At 6pm, police confirm Ms McNally suffered several stab wounds, of which some were defensive, and are treating the death as murder.

Just before midnight, a 32-year-old man is arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police also reveal Natalie was 15 weeks pregnant.

THURSDAY 22 DECEMBER

Police release CCTV footage which shows a man carrying a rucksack arriving in Natalie's street, Silverwood Green, at 8.52pm and leaving at 9.30pm.

The 32-year-old man arrested on Wednesday 21 December is released on bail.

FRIDAY 23 DECEMBER

Natalie’s family confirm she was pregnant with a baby boy when she was murdered.

MONDAY 26 DECEMBER

Natalie is buried. Several hundred people turned out for the funeral.

Mourners gathered to see her coffin carried into a hearse near her family home in Craigavon.

FRIDAY 30 DECEMBER

PSNI issue a fresh appeal for information over Natalie McNally's murder.

TUESDAY 3 JANUARY

A vigil is held outside Natalie's home where she was murdered in Lurgan.

WEDNESDAY 4 JANUARY

Natalie McNally's friend, Gemma Doran writes an open letter to the killer. THURSDAY 5 JANUARY

Police retrieve the weapon used to murder Ms McNally from her home.

They say the suspect is unlikely to be a threat to other women, stating they believe the suspect knew Ms McNally and that it was a targeted attack.

A silent vigil is held for Natalie McNally at Stormont.

FRIDAY 6 JANUARY

The police carry out a search of Silverwood Golf Course in Lurgan.

The PSNI say detectives also went to a business property in the Armagh and Craigavon area as part of their investigation.

SATURDAY 7 JANUARY

Detectives seize a car from an address in the Lisburn area in connection to the murder.

Officers also carry out door-to-door inquiries in the area.

SUNDAY 8 JANUARY

Detectives say they suspect Natalie may have been killed on the spur of the moment.

MONDAY 9 JANUARY

The MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart said she has every faith in the police catching Natalie McNally’s killer.

The PSNI revisit the scene of the murder in an attempt to "jog memories" and encourage people to come forward with information relevant to the case.

