A £150m proposal to develop Enkalon Business Park in Antrim has been announced.

The Errigal Group says the investment in the site beside The Junction retail park could create over 1,000 new jobs in the local area once complete.

It says the redeveloped park is set to span more than 1.7m sq ft of warehouse and distribution space.

The plans will see a number of distribution centres refurbished, as well as over 900,000sq ft of new build space, and a rooftop solar farm.

Pre-application discussions over the proposals are due to begin on 24 January.

“When it was first built, the Enkalon Business Park was one of the largest and most modern industrial parks in Europe and made a significant economic contribution to the local area," said Cormac McCloskey of Errigal Group.

"Our aim is to revitalise the site, restoring it to its former glory and bringing it up to date with the latest technology and design."

