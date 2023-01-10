PSNI officers have escaped injury after a driver attempted to ram a police car in Ballymena.

It happened on Frosses Road during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police patrolling the area were initially alerted to a black Volkswagen Golf driving erratically.

When the driver of the car saw the police patrol vehicle, they sped towards it, forcing the police officer to drive out of the way to avoid a collision.

Police followed the Golf and recorded the driver speeding at around 120mph, turning their lights off and breaking unpredictably.

The car believed to have been involved in the incident was later located in the Dervock area .

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and assault on police. He has since been bailed to return at a later date for further questioning.

