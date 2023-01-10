Play Brightcove video

A councillor says there is "shock and fear" in the community after a masked gang carried out an attack on a house in Ballymoney.

Two men and a woman suffered serious injuries during the incident in the Meadow View area on Monday evening.

Police said a gang of five men armed with a crowbar, sledgehammers and baseball bats carried out the attack broke the property and assaulted them.

"It's a very sad and serious situation, " DUP Councillor Mervyn Storey told UTV.

"For something like this to happen has not only caused shock but it's caused fear, and I think that's the concerning issue."

The property and a vehicle parked outside it were also substantially damaged during the incident.

Police said the three occupants of the house who were assaulted were taken to hospital for treatment on their injuries.

The masked men fled towards Carnany Estate.

“This was a terrifying experience for the occupants of the property who all required medical treatment for their injuries," a police spokesperson said.

"Our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive."

Anyone with further information on the incident has been asked to come forward.

