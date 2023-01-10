Shots have been fired at a house in Londonderry while a number of people - including a child - were asleep in their beds.

The attack happened in the Melmore Gardens area in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said the occupants of the house were woke up by the sound of two loud bangs outside the property.

There was damage to the front door and a number of men in dark clothing were seen running away in the direction of Leenan Gardens.

A police spokesperson said: "This was a reckless attack on a home where a number of people, including a child, were asleep in their beds.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash cam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 21 of 10/1/23."

