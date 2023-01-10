Play Brightcove video

'Serious assault'

Two people have been taken to hospital after a serious assault in Co Antrim.

Checkpoints and a helicopter were deployed to the Meadow View area of Ballymoney after they received a 999 call just after half past eight yesterday evening.

Police carried out searches and door to door inquiries as part of their investigation.

'Protocol talks'

The Northern Ireland Protocol will be discussed by the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Michael Martin during a visit to Brussels later.

It follows a meeting yesterday between Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic which was described as "cordial and constructive".

The EU and UK reached an agreement to share trade data, and will assess the state of the negotiations next week.

'Health staff abuse'

Senior clinicians in Enniskillen have been verbally abused in supermarkets over the temporary suspension of emergency surgery in the South West Acute Hospital.

That's what the chief executive of the Western Trust updated a special meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh district council last night. Neil Guickian says the attacks could lead to more staff leaving the area.

Emergency surgery was suspended last year due to a difficulty in recruiting surgeons.

'Health strikes'

Four thousand of Unite's Northern Ireland Health and Social Care workers here are set to strike for improved pay.

Members will take to the picket lines on January 26 and a further four times next month.

'Bible auction'

A bible which dates back to 1615 is to go under the hammer in Belfast today.

It's part of a sale at Bloomfield Auctions from a private collection. The Geneva Bible has been described as one of the most historically significant translations of the Bible.

