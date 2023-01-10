Two people have been taken to hospital following a serious assault in Ballymoney, Co Antrim.

Police were called to the scene at Meadow View on Monday evening. Ambulance crews also attended after receiving a call at around 8.36pm.

"NIAS dispatched two emergency crews to the incident," a spokesperson for the Ambulance Service said.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken by ambulance to Causeway Hospital."

Checkpoints and a helicopter were deployed by police in the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: " Police are currently at the scene of a serious assault in the Meadow View area of Ballymoney. More details to follow."

Local UUP Councillor Darryl Wilson said searches were taking place.

"It is my understanding that the PSNI are carrying out door-to-door inquiries at present as well as the significant search operation which is ongoing," he added.

"I have spoken to the PSNI and will update further when I have more information."

