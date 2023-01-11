Man charged following suspected stabbing incident that left woman in hospital

A 22 year old man has been charged with a number of offences following a suspected stabbing incident in Belfast on Tuesday 10 January.

The man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a class B controlled drug,

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday 12 January at 10am.

Following the incident on Tuesday evening, a woman had to be taken to hospital with lacerations to her legs.

