New provider announced for Rathlin Island ferry service

WATCH: Final ferry by Rathlin Island Ferry Company gets underway:

A new operator, Dunaverty Ltd is to step in and be the new ferry operator between Rathlin Island and Ballycastle.

It comes after the previous operator Rathlin Island Ferry Ltd ceased trading.

The Department of Infrastructure said that it received notification today from the company that it is to cease trading with immediate effect.

Recognising the importance of the ferry service for the local community, the Department says it has been taking forward work on potential contingency arrangements with the expectation that these could be implemented urgently.

Weather permitting, the new operator will commence services from Friday 13 January 2023 with a passenger only vessel running five return sailings a day.

Once all the relevant approvals are in place with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), the full scheduled timetable of sailings will commence including the Department’s vehicle carrying vessel, the Spirit of Rathlin. Charles Stewart from Dunaverty Limited who also owns and operates Kintra Tours commented:

“I am delighted to have been awarded the contract to operate the ferry service between Rathlin Island and Ballycastle and look forward to working with the Department, the existing workforce and the local community to continue to develop and grow this lifeline service.”

